FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low at $12.50 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazon Basics
New low $12.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Safety Goggles for $12.54 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Doing projects yourself often leads to loads of savings, but if an accident happens, this can cause a lot of backpedalling. This is why I always try to play it safe when working on things around my house and I recommend you do as well. Working safely doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and the Amazon-made goggles make that crystal clear. Each pair resists fogging up and is ideal for industrial work, home improvement, landscaping, woodworking, and the list goes on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When shopping for similar pairs, you’ll find that cost tends to be much higher. DEWALT’s Anti-Fog Safety Goggles are $14 Prime shipped and you only get one pair instead of two. That being said, if you are all-in on DEWALT and have built a lot of trust in that brand, going this route is still an option, albeit a much pricier one.

The deals don’t stop there, we just found six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each and prior to that this 9-inch camping hatchet fell to $17. And if you tend to lose track of time while working, perhaps you should consider grabbing one of these standout Diesel watches from $84. Plus, when you aren’t wearing safety googles and need to block sunlight, Amazon’s Echo sunglasses can keep music, audiobooks, and more playing without covering up your ears.

Amazon Basics Safety Goggles feature:

  • Anti-fog safety googles to protect your eyes from dust and debris
  • Soft molded interior mask keeps you comfortable and won’t chafe or pinch skin
  • Ventilation channels and anti-fog coating to help regulate temperature and prevent googles from steaming up

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (...
Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station...
Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on s...
Dell’s Urban MacBook Backpack falls to $28.50 shi...
Enjoy a cooling breeze at home with this smart leafless...
GoXLR mini streaming mixer + mic interface with censor ...
A nesting design makes this 3-piece end table set pop, ...
Legrand’s dimmable HomeKit smart plug sees 30% pr...
Show More Comments

Related

27% off

This Amazon-made gaming chair is down to $69.50 in a variety of colors (Save 27%)

$69.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More
Save 44%

Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (Save 42%), more up to $35 off

From $17.50 Learn More
$100 off

Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station with 18W USB-C, more at $150

$150 Learn More

Volonic Valet 3: A custom luxury CNC aluminum wireless charging surface with Ferrari leather

Learn More
Amazon low

Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on sale for only second time at $130

$130 Learn More
28% off

Dell’s Urban MacBook Backpack falls to $28.50 shipped at Amazon (Save 28%)

$28.50 Learn More