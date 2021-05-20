Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low at $12.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Amazon Basics Safety Goggles for $12.54 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Doing projects yourself often leads to loads of savings, but if an accident happens, this can cause a lot of backpedalling. This is why I always try to play it safe when working on things around my house and I recommend you do as well. Working safely doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and the Amazon-made goggles make that crystal clear. Each pair resists fogging up and is ideal for industrial work, home improvement, landscaping, woodworking, and the list goes on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

When shopping for similar pairs, you’ll find that cost tends to be much higher. DEWALT’s Anti-Fog Safety Goggles are $14 Prime shipped and you only get one pair instead of two. That being said, if you are all-in on DEWALT and have built a lot of trust in that brand, going this route is still an option, albeit a much pricier one.

Amazon Basics Safety Goggles feature:

Anti-fog safety googles to protect your eyes from dust and debris

Soft molded interior mask keeps you comfortable and won’t chafe or pinch skin

Ventilation channels and anti-fog coating to help regulate temperature and prevent googles from steaming up

