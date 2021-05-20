FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each (Save 33%, 3-year low)

33% off $2 each

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of SE Mini Pocket Knife Keychains for $10.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked for three years. If you’d like to carry a pocket knife but don’t want to keep something bulky on your person, these keychains could prove to be the perfect compromise. You’ll get six of them and each is equipped with a 2-inch drop-point blade. A portion is serrated, making it a cinch to quickly cut through branches, cardboard, and the list goes on. When closed each of these will only span just over 3 inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For those of you that only need one knife, consider grabbing Gerber’s Paraframe Mini Knife at $8 Prime shipped. It’s actually about the same size as each unit above, ensuring you can have something compact without needing to spend quite as much as the deal above. Bear in mind that you’ll only get one knife instead of six, so value-wise this isn’t as good of an offer.

While you’re at it, be sure to peruse this list of Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $8. Another handy deal is on two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each. And if you want to get in better shape from the comfort of home, these PowerBlock EXP 50-lb. Adjustable Dumbbells are $265 and Weider’s Pro Weight Bench Kit is down to $143.50.

SE Mini Pocket Knife Keychain features:

  • These multi-purpose pocket knives are useful for everyday or outdoors
  • Stainless steel blade
  • 2″ drop point blade with serrated edge
  • Assorted colors: no color choice
  • Dimensions: open 5-1/4″, closed 3-1/16″

