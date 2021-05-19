Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84 (Up to 32% off)

Amazon is offering the Diesel Boltdown Leather Chronograph Watch (DZ7424) for $148 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. If you’ve been on the hunt for an eye-catching timepiece, this Diesel watch could have your name written all over it. Boltdown delivers a massive 56mm case that’s comprised of stainless steel. A vivid blue dial makes it pop even more. Yet another perk is that it can resist water in depths of up to 30 meters, ensuring you will be able to shrug off accidental spills and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Diesel watches on sale and priced as low as $84.

More Diesel watches on sale:

While you’re at it, be sure to have a look at BMW’s official leather watch at $162.50. You can also be better equipped to handle whatever comes your way with Smith & Wesson’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool at $13.50 Prime shipped or one of these from $5. And if you’d rather have a smartwatch, don’t forget that Skagen Falster 3 is down to $118 and Apple Watch Series 6 styles are up to $133 off.

Diesel Boltdown Leather Chronograph Watch features:

Bold, ironic, and never shy, Diesel doesn’t follow trends; it creates them. A Diesel watch is the physical translation of the approach Diesel takes: a clash of different languages and materials but with a strong mechanical touch.

This Diesel Boltdown watch features a blue dial and two sub dials with white stick indexes and numerals, three-hand movement and brown leather strap.

This watch features a 56mm case, 26mm band width, mineral crystal, Quartz movement with chronograph analog display, imported.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!