Amazon 1-day USB hub and Thunderbolt cable sale up to 59% off with deals starting at $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, QGeem (96% positive in the last 90-days) via Amazon is now offering up to 59% off a selection of its Thunderbolt cables and USB hubs. One standout is the QGeem 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 32% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It expands a single USB port with HDMI (1920x1080p at 60Hz), three USB jacks, USB-C, a micro SD card slot, and more. A great option for legacy devices still carrying Type-A USB ports, you’ll also find some USB-C models on sale below for even less. Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Amazon customers and ships with an 18-month warranty. More below. 

Today’s Gold Box also has QGeem’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI down at $12.50 Prime shipped. That’s up to 37% off the going rate and ta new Amazon all-time low. This one takes a single USB-C port and brings 4K HDMI video output, an SD card reader, and a pair of USB 3.0 ports to the party. Available in silver or black, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,600 Amazon customers. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for deals on second-screen ready 4K HDMI adapters, HDMI cables, Thunderbolt cables, and additional hub offers starting from $4.50 Prime shipped

Dive into the latest Anker iPhone and Android essentials sale from $13, then go check out these ongoing Twelve South USB hub offers and these huge clearance deals on Amazon Lightning cables. But when it comes to home hubs, our recent roundup and breakdown of the Amazon Echo lineup is certainly worth a look. 

More on the QGeem 7-in-1 USB-C Hub:

  • Muti-functional USB 3.0 Hub: QGeeM USB 3.0 hub includes: 3*USB 2.0 ports, 1*HDMI port, 1* USB C port, SD& Micro Card slot. Can easily convert a Type-A USB port to three USB 2.0 ports – Fast and accurate transfer data simultaneously
  • Video and Audio Output: Mirror or extend your screen with the HDMI port to HDTV, monitor or projector for video and audio transfer. Support 1920x1080p60Hz, and lower resolutions at 60Hz
  • Super Speed Data Transfer: USB 2.0 port offers you data transmission speed up to 480Mbps,fast transfer your photos and movie. SD/Micro SD card slot enables safe data transmission.Note: SD card slot and TF card slot can’t be used at the same time

