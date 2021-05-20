Amazon 1-day USB hub and Thunderbolt cable sale up to 59% off with deals starting at $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, QGeem (96% positive in the last 90-days) via Amazon is now offering up to 59% off a selection of its Thunderbolt cables and USB hubs. One standout is the QGeem 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $20.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 32% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It expands a single USB port with HDMI (1920x1080p at 60Hz), three USB jacks, USB-C, a micro SD card slot, and more. A great option for legacy devices still carrying Type-A USB ports, you’ll also find some USB-C models on sale below for even less. Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Amazon customers and ships with an 18-month warranty. More below.

Today’s Gold Box also has QGeem’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub with 4K HDMI down at $12.50 Prime shipped. That’s up to 37% off the going rate and ta new Amazon all-time low. This one takes a single USB-C port and brings 4K HDMI video output, an SD card reader, and a pair of USB 3.0 ports to the party. Available in silver or black, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,600 Amazon customers.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for deals on second-screen ready 4K HDMI adapters, HDMI cables, Thunderbolt cables, and additional hub offers starting from $4.50 Prime shipped.

Muti-functional USB 3.0 Hub: QGeeM USB 3.0 hub includes: 3*USB 2.0 ports, 1*HDMI port, 1* USB C port, SD& Micro Card slot. Can easily convert a Type-A USB port to three USB 2.0 ports – Fast and accurate transfer data simultaneously

Video and Audio Output: Mirror or extend your screen with the HDMI port to HDTV, monitor or projector for video and audio transfer. Support 1920x1080p60Hz, and lower resolutions at 60Hz

Super Speed Data Transfer: USB 2.0 port offers you data transmission speed up to 480Mbps,fast transfer your photos and movie. SD/Micro SD card slot enables safe data transmission.Note: SD card slot and TF card slot can’t be used at the same time

