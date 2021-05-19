Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $13 in latest sale

After seeing its all-new PowerConf 1080p Webcam go on sale earlier in the week, we’re now tracking a series of Anker iPhone and Android essentials on sale from $13 courtesy of its official Amazon storefront. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around highlights the Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger at $39.09. Normally fetching $46, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings and matches our previous mention for the best price this year.

Anker’s PowerPort Atom III can dish out 65W of power to connected devices over three of its 2.4A USB-A ports as well as a 45W USB-C PD output. Its GaN technology allows this charger to sport a compact design while still being able to top off your MacBook, iPhone, and other gear all at once. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

While you’ll still find some additional Anker deals in our roundup from earlier in the week, there are also plenty of other ways to grab some new iPhone and Android essentials in our smartphone accessory guide. This morning saw Aduro’s 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank go on sale for $18 to join this RAVPower sale from $17.

Anker 65W PowerPort Atom III Slim features:

Charge 4 devices simultaneously A PowerIQ 3 0 enabled USB-C port pumps out a max 45W output to charge virtually any USB-C device at top speed while 3 USB ports share a total of 20W to provide optimized charging for mobile devices. Ultra-Slim By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN) we’ve been able to create one of our slimmest USB-C chargers—without compromising power

