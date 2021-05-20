Dell’s Urban MacBook Backpack falls to $28.50 shipped at Amazon (Save 28%)

Amazon is offering the Dell Urban Backpack (97X44) for $28.66 shipped. That’s 28% off the going rate there, undercuts Dell by 36%, and marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This bag blends gray, blue, and white colors for a stylish appearance that’s bound to look great wherever you’re headed. It’s spacious enough to fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. You’ll also find a variety of other compartments perfect for holding a tablet, smartphone, and much more. Several layers of foam are used throughout the bag to ensure it is ready to “absorb shocks and bumps along the road.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for an even more affordable solution when grabbing Lenovo’s Casual Laptop Backpack at $15 Prime shipped. It’s comprised of a water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric. The form-factor is streamlined with padding throughout its interior to protect whatever you’re keeping inside. Best of all, it boasts a spacious compartment that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook.

Easily keep a pocket knife in your bag when grabbing this 6-pack of mini keychains at under $2 each. And if you’re in need of a new laptop, it’s hard to beat HP’s 2020 Chromebook at $169. Plus, if you’re an iPhone 12 owner and want an easy way to stay charged up while on-the-go, peek at yesterday’s coverage of RAVPower’s MagSafe power bank.

Dell Urban Backpack (97X44) features:

Durable fabric for added protection; treated fabric, high-density thread Count and a 1680D material base panel.

Sleek, lightweight design for style and comfort; a compact, lightweight design with a sleek profile provides style and functionality. A padded, Air mesh back panel enhances your carrying comfort.

Large storage compartment for files and essentials

