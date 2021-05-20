FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dell’s Urban MacBook Backpack falls to $28.50 shipped at Amazon (Save 28%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesDell
28% off $28.50

Amazon is offering the Dell Urban Backpack (97X44) for $28.66 shipped. That’s 28% off the going rate there, undercuts Dell by 36%, and marks the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. This bag blends gray, blue, and white colors for a stylish appearance that’s bound to look great wherever you’re headed. It’s spacious enough to fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. You’ll also find a variety of other compartments perfect for holding a tablet, smartphone, and much more. Several layers of foam are used throughout the bag to ensure it is ready to “absorb shocks and bumps along the road.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Opt for an even more affordable solution when grabbing Lenovo’s Casual Laptop Backpack at $15 Prime shipped. It’s comprised of a water-repellent snow yarn polyester fabric. The form-factor is streamlined with padding throughout its interior to protect whatever you’re keeping inside. Best of all, it boasts a spacious compartment that’s ready to accommodate any modern MacBook.

Easily keep a pocket knife in your bag when grabbing this 6-pack of mini keychains at under $2 each. And if you’re in need of a new laptop, it’s hard to beat HP’s 2020 Chromebook at $169. Plus, if you’re an iPhone 12 owner and want an easy way to stay charged up while on-the-go, peek at yesterday’s coverage of RAVPower’s MagSafe power bank.

Dell Urban Backpack (97X44) features:

  • Durable fabric for added protection; treated fabric, high-density thread Count and a 1680D material base panel.
  • Sleek, lightweight design for style and comfort; a compact, lightweight design with a sleek profile provides style and functionality. A padded, Air mesh back panel enhances your carrying comfort.
  • Large storage compartment for files and essentials

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Dell

About the Author

Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low a...
Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on s...
GoXLR mini streaming mixer + mic interface with censor ...
A nesting design makes this 3-piece end table set pop, ...
Legrand’s dimmable HomeKit smart plug sees 30% pr...
Score six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each...
Amazon launches largest LEGO sale of the year, taking 2...
Klipsch’s THX desktop speaker system + sub drops ...
Show More Comments

Related

(Reg. $55)

JanSport Cool MacBook Backpack drops to $31 at Amazon (Reg. $55), more

$30 Learn More
38% off

Amazon refreshes your home office with desks as low as $50 shipped (Up to 38% off)

From $50 Learn More
31% off

This aluminum MacBook stand is only $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 31%)

$7.50 Learn More
New low

Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low at $12.50 Prime shipped

$12.50 Learn More
Amazon low

Razer’s Kaira Pro Xbox Series X/S headset is on sale for only second time at $130

$130 Learn More
Save now

Create custom gifts for friends + family with the $200 Genmitsu CNC router kit, more from $60

From $60 Learn More
Reg. $249

Enjoy a cooling breeze at home with this smart leafless fan, now $183 (Reg. $249)

$183 Learn More
Reg. $250

GoXLR mini streaming mixer + mic interface with censor button, more now $199 (Reg. $250)

$199 Learn More