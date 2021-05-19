New MagSafe-friendly accessories are popping up left and right. The latest of which is a RAVPower MagSafe-compatible power bank with a 5000mAh capacity. It will arguably become a direct competitor to Anker and others. Unlike a bunch of the competition that’s currently available, RAVPower is one of few brands to enter the MagSafe power bank arena with a long track record of delivering reliable smartphone accessories. This upcoming product features a slim design that’s compatible with all iPhone 12 models. Continue reading to learn more.

RAVPower MagSafe power bank simplifies charging while on-the-go

Yet another exciting MagSafe-compatible accessory has started making the rounds. This time, it’s a magnetic power bank from RAVPower. The upcoming release wields a 5000mAh capacity that’s refueled using USB-C. Best of all, the Type-C port can also supply power to other devices, arguably making it a great option for topping off a bunch of small accessories.

The internal magnets will automatically align it with all iPhone 12 models so that power can be resupplied at 7.5-watt charging speeds. Another neat perk is that this battery sports pass-through charging, which allows it to be recharged while filling attached and filling up your smartphone. RAVPower’s new MagSafe power bank weighs in at 5 ounces.

Pricing and availability

RAVPower’s new MagSafe power bank is listed at Amazon, and has already gone out of stock. Pricing was set at $35.99, which manages to undercut other reputable solutions that are currently up for grabs. Prior to selling out the Amazon listing had specified that it would launch on August 30.

9to5Toys’ Take

While a delayed launch of RAVPower’s MagSafe power bank certainly doesn’t help its case, a reliable offering in this space could arguably become a best-seller among the company’s portfolio. A quick peek at Anker’s MagSafe battery compared with this upcoming solution leads me to believe I would personally prefer the look and feel of RAVPower’s.

Not only does it appear to be slimmer, but it also has flat edges that mirror the look of the iPhone 12. Another perk is that the LEDs are more visible on the back instead of along the side. One downside of RAVPower’s MagSafe power bank is that the case has a glossy portion down the middle. While it may look good in marketing photos, this could make it a fingerprint magnet in real-world use.

