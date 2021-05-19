HP’s 2020 Chromebook plunges to new all-time low of $169 (Reg. $220)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 11-inch 2GHz/4GB/32GB (2020) for $169 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $51 off the going rate found at retailers like HP and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This affordable Chromebook lets you browse the web, run Android apps, and much more while sidelining the high cost of MacBooks and other competitors. It boasts up to 15 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, allowing most to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. I/O options include a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo, USB-A, and Type-C. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use a smidgen of today’s savings on Jelly Comb’s $13 Bluetooth Mouse to bolster productivity. Not only will it with Chrome OS, but also Windows, Android, macOS, and even iPadOS. It only requires one AA battery to operate, ensuring it’ll always be quick to have up and running whenever power has been depleted. More than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

We’ve got a bunch of other gear that will fill out your home office on a budget. Examples include this Amazon-made gaming chair at $71.50, a batch of desks as low as $30, and even an aluminum MacBook stand priced at $7.50. Oh, and if you want to step up your audio quality on Zoom calls and the like, peek at JLab’s 2021 USB-C microphones from $40.

HP Chromebook features:

Take this light and durable HP laptop with you anywhere. It travels well and has a long battery life, so you can stay connected without having to search for an outlet

Switch between gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done. The powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display can handle it all

Enjoy the seamless simplicity that comes with Google Chrome and Android apps, all integrated into one laptop; It’s fast, simple, and secure

