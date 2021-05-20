After showcasing its new ActionSleeve 2 for Apple Watch yesterday, Twelve South is back today with the unveiling of yet another new accessory. Moving over to the iPhone side of things, Twelve South is refreshing its popular BookBook case with support for Apple’s new MagSafe spec. Complete with the same signature leather design as we’ve seen before, this time around the wallet folio sports a magnetic design that can easily snap onto the back of your device. Head below for all of the details.

Twelve South refreshes iPhone 12 BookBook case with MagSafe

Twelve South’s BookBook cases have long been some of the more distinct options on the market for bringing leather stylings to your iPhone, as well as other Apple devices like Mac and iPad. Today, we’re seeing the latest addition to the lineup gear for the most recent handsets in Apple’s stable thanks to the inclusion of MagSafe support for the first time.

This time around, Twelve South is sticking with the same signature book design as we’ve seen in the past with its new MagSafe BookBook cases. The folio form-factor is still comprised of genuine leather and doubles as a wallet with room to hold your ID alongside three additional bank cards or some cash. The folio can also double as a stand for propping up your iPhone 12 when watching videos and the like.

While there’s the same magnetic design that allows the actual leather folio to detach from the inner case, this design lends itself even better to the new inclusion of MagSafe. So throughout the day you can have a wallet snapped onto your iPhone 12, but then when it’s time to charge, just swap the folio for Apple’s MagSafe charger without having to fully take off Twelve South’s BookBook case.

Now available for purchase

Twelve South’s latest edition of its popular leather BookBook case with MagSafe is now available for $69.99 directly from its own online storefront. It is available in two leather styles, brown and black, and arrives in three different models for iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12/Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Those with an existing BookBook case for iPhone 12 can also upgrade to the new MagSafe-compatible inner case for $19.99.

9to5Toys‘ take:

Twelve South has a long history of releasing higher-end Apple accessories that are infused with some more premium materials. The latest unveil certainly fits the bill there, but also doubles down on the actual functionality to provide a case that’s as convenient as it is stylish. Bringing MagSafe to the BookBook lineup seems like a long time coming, so it’s great to see Twelve South deliver with what are sure to be popular offerings for those looking to bring a magnetic wallet into their accessory collection.

