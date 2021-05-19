Today, Twelve South is expanding its stable of Apple Watch accessories with a new workout-focused offering. Refreshing a popular version of its existing bands, the new ActionSleeve 2 from Twelve South arrives with a refined design that’s made with the latest wearable from Apple in mind. Geared towards providing a more flexible workout experience, ActionSleeve 2 lets you free the Apple Watch from your wrist for positioning on your upper arm and more. Head below for all of the details.

Twelve South launches new ActionSleeve 2

Twelve South first launched the original ActionSleeve back in 2017 to go alongside the Apple Watch Series 3. While the form factors of the wearables themselves haven’t changed much since launch, the new ActionSleeve 2 delivers a refreshed design that’s geared towards the more recent additions to Apple’s lineup of fitness tracking accessories.

Now in terms of that actual design, Twelve South is providing a much more substantial build than the first time around. There’s a more rugged stitched polyurethane fabric used that still manages to stay quite sleek on your arm. Alongside a more reliable velcro enclosure that allows it to adjust to fit arms up to 17 inches in diameter, there’s also an integrated case to help protect against scratches or any other potential damage that could come from working out.

Despite the improved design, the overall mission of the Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 remains the same, to turn Apple Watch into a more versatile workout-tracking device. With an adjustable strap, the accessory replaces your existing band in order to fit around not only your wrist, but also your upper arm and more.

The accessory snaps on just like you’d use a typical Apple Watch band. While you can wear it just for runs, Twelve South notes that it’s particularly useful for activities where having a watch on your wrist isn’t ideal. From CrossFit to boxing, it still lets Fitness+ track all of your metrics without getting in the way.

Add Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 to your workout routine

The new Twelve South ActionSleeve 2 is now available for purchase direct from the brand’s own online storefront as well as Amazon. It clocks in with a $39.99 price tag and is now shipping. For comparison, that’s double what you’ll currently pay for the first-generation version.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After seeing Nomad launch a pair of refreshed titanium and stainless steel bands yesterday, it’s nice to see the synergy come into play from Twelve South in order to offer a more workout-friendly Apple Watch experience. While the standard silicone bands and Nike+ edition straps are already quite popular when it comes to exercising with Apple’s wearable, I can definitely see this being popular for those looking to engage in more rigorous workouts where Apple Watch typically wouldn’t be as ideal.

