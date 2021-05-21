Today, Anker’s latest additions to its lineup of home security offerings have arrived. Entering as a pair of new weather-resistant ways to keep an eye on package delivers and the like, the new eufy Outdoor Cam and Outdoor Cam Pro arrive with up to 2K recording, Wi-Fi connectivity, and integrated spotlights. Head below for all of the details.

Anker debuts new eufy Outdoor Cam/Pro

Joining the rest of the lineup of eufy’s weather-resistant cameras, the new Outdoor Cam arrives with a standalone, wired design that doesn’t require a hub or additional hardware to function. Thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, it’ll pair with your router to make for a great entry-level starting point in the eufy ecosystem. This camera’s 1080p recording is joined by motion alerts powered by on-device machine learning. All of the recordings can also be stored locally, thanks to a built-in microSD card slot.

Anker is also integrating a spotlight into the new eufy Outdoor Cam, which will illuminate your space when motion is detected. That pairs with color night vision for some added peace of mind, even when the sun goes down. And to round out the package, there’s a magnetic mount that makes it easy to position these in a variety of locations, so far as it’s within 20 feet of an outlet, thanks to the included power cable.

The Pro model on the other hand arrives with a similar design as the standard version of eufy’s latest Outdoor Cam, but with some improvements. Most notably, you’re looking at 2K video support as opposed to just 1080p resolution, which should deliver more crisp surveillance of package delivers and the like.

There’s still form factor that’s based around Wi-Fi and relies on microSD storage, although a 32GB card is included here, unlike the more affordable model. And just like the standard Outdoor Cam, eufy isn’t delivering HomeKit support this time around, either.

Both of the new eufy Outdoor Cam models are now available for purchase at Amazon. Pricing starts at $79.99 for the entry-level model. With all of the enhancements, pricing on the eufy Outdoor Cam Pro steps up to $99.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest offerings look to be quite compelling cameras, it’s just a shame to see these launch on the same week that eufy suffered a pretty rough privacy breach. If the timing was better, both the eufy Outdoor Cam and Outdoor Cam Pro would surely be more exciting announcements. But many are likely to be keeping their distance from the brand for the time being.

On the other hand, the exclusion of HomeKit Secure Video support, let alone any integration with Apple’s smart home platform is another, more tangible downside that’ll likely persist long after the brand recovers from any negative sentiments surrounding the breach. That being said, there’s still plenty to like here for those looking to upgrade their outdoor security.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!