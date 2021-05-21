FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Pixel 3 XL is perfect for family members who don’t need the latest and greatest at $215

-
AndroidwootGoogle
Today only $215

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $214.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $800, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2021 low. B&H for comparison offers the Not Pink model for $249 right now. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same. Head below for more.

Google’s previous-generation handset makes for a compelling option to get a family member their first smartphone without paying a fortune. So a great way to leverage some of your savings would be scoring Spigen’s Tough Armor Case for $16. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk into the mix while still providing ample protection, which will certainly come in handy if the Pixel 3 XL is for your kids. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those who still aren’t ready to upgrade to the latest Google handset can grab the more recent Pixel 4 at a discount and upgrade from the 3 XL that’s on sale today. Currently marked down to $499, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year alongside a 5.7-inch OLED display, Night Sight photography, and more. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone from Google features a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera that can snap high-res images and 4K/30p video. The dual front 8MP selfie cameras feature a normal lens in one, and a wide-angle lens in the other. With the wide-angle lens, you can include more people in group selfies. Other AI camera features built into the Pixel 3 XL, such as Top Shot and Night Sight help to make sure you get the best picture possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Android

woot

Google

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save a fortune on Shark’s smart robot vac with se...
Google Nest Learning Thermostat delivers energy-saving ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor P...
Create custom gifts for friends + family with the $200 ...
Regularly $200 TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Sound Bar with built-in ...
Nokia’s dual SIM 5.4 Android smartphone has a 48M...
Save up to $155 on TCL’s 6.47-inch 10 Pro unlocke...
Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor Portal, Dashboard GPS Pro, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Google Pixel 4 delivers flagship features for less, now down to $499

$499 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Crypt of the NecroDancer, Wishboard, Samorost 3, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $60

Satechi’s dual outlet HomeKit smart plug also measures energy usage at $45 (Save 25%)

$45 Learn More
50% off

Backcountry Memorial Day Sale cuts up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, Oakley, more from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

$33 Learn More
Save 36%

Today’s Gold Box takes 36% off Insect Lore life science education kits from $16

From $16 Learn More
Reg. $150+

Let Gorilla’s Poly Yard Cart do the heavy lifting and hauling, now down to $118 (Reg. $150+)

$118 Learn More