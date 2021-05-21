Google Pixel 3 XL is perfect for family members who don’t need the latest and greatest at $215

Today only, Woot offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Android Smartphone for $214.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Having originally retailed for $800, we’ve more recently been tracking a $400 going rate with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2021 low. B&H for comparison offers the Not Pink model for $249 right now. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, there’s still a lot to love about Pixel 3 XL that makes it a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. With Android Pie compatibility, you’re also looking at a 12.2MP rear camera with 4K video up to 30fps. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers tend to feel the same. Head below for more.

Google’s previous-generation handset makes for a compelling option to get a family member their first smartphone without paying a fortune. So a great way to leverage some of your savings would be scoring Spigen’s Tough Armor Case for $16. Sporting slim form-factor, these cases won’t add too much bulk into the mix while still providing ample protection, which will certainly come in handy if the Pixel 3 XL is for your kids. Over 3,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those who still aren’t ready to upgrade to the latest Google handset can grab the more recent Pixel 4 at a discount and upgrade from the 3 XL that’s on sale today. Currently marked down to $499, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year alongside a 5.7-inch OLED display, Night Sight photography, and more. That’s alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Google Pixel 3 XL features:

Designed to let you more easily capture and interact with the world around you, the Pixel 3 XL 64GB Smartphone from Google features a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera that can snap high-res images and 4K/30p video. The dual front 8MP selfie cameras feature a normal lens in one, and a wide-angle lens in the other. With the wide-angle lens, you can include more people in group selfies. Other AI camera features built into the Pixel 3 XL, such as Top Shot and Night Sight help to make sure you get the best picture possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!