Best Android app deals of the day: Bridge Constructor Portal, Dashboard GPS Pro, more

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We have spotted a number of notable Android handset offers headlined by Google Pixel 4 you can browse through right here, but for now it’s on to Google Play’s best price drops. We have quite a notable lineup today including titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, Dead Cells, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Toby: The Secret Mine, In Between, Digital Dashboard GPS Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

We have a series of notable Android handset deals today headlined by Google Pixel 4 down at $499 alongside offers on Nokia’s dual SIM 5.4 Android smartphone and TCL’s unlocked 10 Pro model. As part of today’s Gold Box offers, Amazon is now offering Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ at $100 to join ongoing price drops on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro at $170 Prime shipped. Alongside this morning’s offer on Google’s official 10W Qi stand we have a host of USB hubs and cables on sale via Amazon from $4.50 as well as everything else in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Celeste $6, PAC-MAN $2, New Pokémon Snap $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

Enter the Aperture Science Enrichment Center and experience Bridge Constructor Portal – the unique merging of the classic Portal and Bridge Constructor games. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles.

