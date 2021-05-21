FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves plunge to $3.50 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

-
AmazonHome Goods
25% off $3.50

Amazon is offering the Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves for $3.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.81 of the all-time low. Nice weather has finally arrived, which means many of us are more likely to begin tackling some sort of work around the house or shop. Thankfully this pair of grippy, all-purpose gloves is here to make your next project a lot easier. Each glove features a unique coating that “maintains grip in wet, dry and oily conditions.” You’ll also stand to benefit from “superior dexterity and breathability.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, it’s difficult to undercut the deal above. A fact that is quickly conveyed when visiting Amazon’s list of best-sellers. There you’ll find the #1 option clocks in at $12 Prime shipped. That being said, this alternative does feature “synthetic leather reinforcements” and other perks that may potentially give it a leg up.

We’re just getting started with discounts that’ll come in handy around the house. Earlier today we discovered a nice roundup of multi-tools and knives from $4.50. Our favorite is SOG’s 4-in-1 solution which can write upside down just like a space pen. Another noteworthy discount has hit GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50. You can also snag a couple of magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each.

Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves features:

  • Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant All Purpose Work Gloves | Size: Large | Single Pair of Gloves
  • Unique coating maintains grip in wet, dry and oily conditions| Polymer palm coating pushes grease and fluids away from the center of the glove to enhance the grip
  • Gloves designed for superior dexterity and breathability
  • Great gloves for plumbing, oil changes, and wet surface jobs | Multi-Pack of gloves designed with the work crew in mind

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

About the Author

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa hits 1...
Ferrari Memorial Day sale at Amazon slashes official wa...
Illuminate your yard for outdoor BBQs with a 2-pack of ...
Upcoming Sonic Encyclo-speed-ia collectibles now up to ...
Get cooking this summer with Char-Broil’s 5-burne...
Upgrade to Chamberlain’s Smart Garage Door Opener...
Cuisinart’s Nespresso brewer falls to a new low a...
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 sees $600 discount to new al...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low at $12.50 Prime shipped

$12.50 Learn More

Green Deals: Amazon best-selling electric leaf blower hits best price in years at $15.50, more

Learn More
Reg. $150+

Let Gorilla’s Poly Yard Cart do the heavy lifting and hauling, now down to $118 (Reg. $150+)

$118 Learn More
33% off

Score six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each (Save 33%, 3-year low)

$2 each Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson Knight electric scooter climbs 15-degree hills at up to 15.5 MPH for $500, more

Learn More

Destiny 2 cross-play beta launches May 25 with a Strike playlist, Vault of Glass May 22, more

Learn More
1-year low

Christopher Knight Aidan Mid-Century Modern Sofa hits 1-year low of $364 shipped

$364 Learn More