Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves plunge to $3.50 Prime shipped (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves for $3.73 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.81 of the all-time low. Nice weather has finally arrived, which means many of us are more likely to begin tackling some sort of work around the house or shop. Thankfully this pair of grippy, all-purpose gloves is here to make your next project a lot easier. Each glove features a unique coating that “maintains grip in wet, dry and oily conditions.” You’ll also stand to benefit from “superior dexterity and breathability.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Unsurprisingly, it’s difficult to undercut the deal above. A fact that is quickly conveyed when visiting Amazon’s list of best-sellers. There you’ll find the #1 option clocks in at $12 Prime shipped. That being said, this alternative does feature “synthetic leather reinforcements” and other perks that may potentially give it a leg up.

We’re just getting started with discounts that’ll come in handy around the house. Earlier today we discovered a nice roundup of multi-tools and knives from $4.50. Our favorite is SOG’s 4-in-1 solution which can write upside down just like a space pen. Another noteworthy discount has hit GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50. You can also snag a couple of magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each.

Gorilla Grip All-Purpose Work Gloves features:

Gorilla Grip Slip Resistant All Purpose Work Gloves | Size: Large | Single Pair of Gloves

Unique coating maintains grip in wet, dry and oily conditions| Polymer palm coating pushes grease and fluids away from the center of the glove to enhance the grip

Gloves designed for superior dexterity and breathability

Great gloves for plumbing, oil changes, and wet surface jobs | Multi-Pack of gloves designed with the work crew in mind

