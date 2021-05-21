FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SOG’s 4-in-1 Pen writes upside down, more multi-tools and knives from $4.50 (Up to 41% off)

-
41% off From $4.50

Amazon is offering the SOG Multi-Tool Tactical Pen for $23.14 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked for over a year. Whether you’re opening boxes, cutting a zip tie, or simply need to mark lumber around your job site, this handy multi-tool is ready to help get the job done. Unlike most multi-tools, this unit trades in the traditional blade for a pen, bottle opener, medium-sized screwdriver, and folding scissors. The pen accepts replacement cartridges, making this a long-term solution that’s certainly worth adding to your repertoire. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted multi-tools and knives priced as low as $4.50.

More multi-tools and knives on sale:

Need a way to stay hydrated while on-the-go? If so, it’s hard to undercut GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50. Oh, and since you’re here, you may also want to consider grabbing six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each. Other notable discounts worth peeking at include two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each in addition to this 128-piece tool kit for $29.50.

SOG Multi-Tool Tactical Pen features:

  • EDC PEN MULTI TOOL: These bladeless multitool SOG Batons make perfect gifts for men or women on the go; the ultimate travel multitool for everyday carry
  • 4 TOOLS IN 1 SLEEK DESIGN: This urban EDC utility tool features a pen that accepts replaceable cartridges, folding scissors, a bottle opener, and a medium-sized screwdriver
  • WRITE ANYWHERE: Just like a space pen, this includes a replaceable, pressurized ballpoint pen ink cartridge that writes upside down – even in extreme conditions; compatible with any D1 pen refill

