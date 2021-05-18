Illuminate your campsite with two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering two Etekcity LED Camping Lanterns for $15.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is within $0.57 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re planning to go camping this spring, summer, or fall these lanterns will pave the way for late night and early morning walks. They’re powered by six AA batteries each and there are 12 included with your purchase. Etekcity touts that you’ll garner up to 30 hours of usage before needing to supply your own batteries. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want a hands-free experience? If so, consider grabbing two GearLight LED Headlamps at $14 Prime shipped. You’ll still garner two lights, but bear in mind that you will have to strap these onto your head. One perk worth mentioning is that you won’t have to aim or carry a lantern when going this route. More than 23,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not better equip yourself for upcoming camping trips with one of these multi-tools from $5? If none of those are calling your name, peek at these Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson solutions priced as low as $8. Peruse our dedicated sports and fitness guide to see what else is ripe for the picking.

Etekcity LED Camping Lantern features:

This lantern includes 30 individual low consumption LED bulbs carrying 360° of luminous light while saving energy

Light up at least to 30 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity (batteries pre-installed in the lantern).

Easily adjust the brightness with dimmer button to fit the environment for camping, reading, power outage, emergency, hiking, backpacking etc.

