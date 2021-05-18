FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Illuminate your campsite with two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 each (Save 30%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessEtekcity
30% off $7.50 each

Amazon is offering two Etekcity LED Camping Lanterns for $15.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is within $0.57 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re planning to go camping this spring, summer, or fall these lanterns will pave the way for late night and early morning walks. They’re powered by six AA batteries each and there are 12 included with your purchase. Etekcity touts that you’ll garner up to 30 hours of usage before needing to supply your own batteries. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Want a hands-free experience? If so, consider grabbing two GearLight LED Headlamps at $14 Prime shipped. You’ll still garner two lights, but bear in mind that you will have to strap these onto your head. One perk worth mentioning is that you won’t have to aim or carry a lantern when going this route. More than 23,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

While you’re at it, why not better equip yourself for upcoming camping trips with one of these multi-tools from $5? If none of those are calling your name, peek at these Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson solutions priced as low as $8. Peruse our dedicated sports and fitness guide to see what else is ripe for the picking.

Etekcity LED Camping Lantern features:

  • This lantern includes 30 individual low consumption LED bulbs carrying 360° of luminous light while saving energy
  • Light up at least to 30 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity (batteries pre-installed in the lantern).
  • Easily adjust the brightness with dimmer button to fit the environment for camping, reading, power outage, emergency, hiking, backpacking etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Etekcity

About the Author

Add 16.4-feet of water-resistant RGB LED lighting to yo...
LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors are now up to $244...
Timex T80 X PAC-MAN 34mm Watch plunges to $48.50 (Reg. ...
Crucial’s 1TB NAND SATA 2.5-inch Internal SSD dro...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 7.5-inch flat pry bar fa...
Stream/record gameplay at 60FPS, AVerMedia’s Live...
Google Pixel 5 sees first price cut of the year to $669
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH MagSafe Car Mount $19 ...
Show More Comments

Related

First discount

Your DIY setup deserves this Greenworks 24V Drill kit at its first sale price of $119, more

From $111 Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More

Green Deals: BLACK+DECKER battery-powered lawn equipment at up to $90 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Illuminate your yard for spring BBQs with two solar LED lights for $27 (50% off), more

Learn More
New low

Just $8 Prime shipped will buy six compact dusk-to-dawn LED night lights (New low)

$8 Learn More

Green Deals: CRAFTSMAN 20V electric mower + string trimmer combo hits $299 (Save $129), more

Learn More
Reg. $70

Score a second Sony DualSense PS5 controller down at $60 shipped today (Reg. $70)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $15

Add 16.4-feet of water-resistant RGB LED lighting to your home with this strip at $10

$10 Learn More