FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50 (Save 44%)

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
44% off $5.50

Amazon is offering the GiiVEN 32-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle for $5.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and is within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a premium water bottle to your collection without breaking the bank? If so, this deal has you covered. You’ll get a stainless steel solution that’s double-wall insulated to keep hot and cold temperatures steady for hours. It’s able to be easily opened and carried using the handle found along the top of the lid. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to undercut the deal above. This is quickly conveyed when perusing through Amazon’s list of best-sellers. That being said, if you aren’t a fan of bottles with a stainless steel exterior and can live without insulation, I can personally recommend this Nalgene Tritan 16-ounce bottle at $10 Prime shipped. It’s the perfect size for mixing water with powered drink packets and has fit well in every cup holder I’ve tried.

Other nice-to-have gear that’s currently on sale includes six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each in addition to two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 apiece. Once wrapped up there, swing by our list of Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $8. And if you’re a Star Wars fan, check out our coverage of Stanley’s latest bottles.

GiiVEN 32-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle features:

  • Double wall vacuum insulation – inner wall captures temperature so you’re hands don’t
  • 18/8 Stainless Steel – premium, durable, sustainable material safe for you and the environment doesn’t transfer flavor and no metal aftertaste
  • Keeps cold/Stays hot – maintains your beverage’s temperature for hours
  • Threaded lid – intuitive lid system with carry handle

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its ...
TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa an...
Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the colle...
Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered out...
Amazon takes up to 42% off Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max case...
Twelve South AirFly nosedives to $17.50 Prime shipped (...
Save 40% on ROCKPALS’ 350W portable power station...
Two pairs of Amazon Basics Safety Goggles hit new low a...
Show More Comments

Related

16% off

Amazon best-selling Rabbit silicone and steel Wine Bottle Stoppers hit 2021 low at $6.50

$6.50 Learn More

Fresh Stanley Star Wars gear turns up ahead of May the 4th: Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, more

Order Now! Learn More
50% off

Nintendo summer eShop deals up to 50% off: Ori, MK 11, LEGO, NEOGEO, more from $4

From $4 Learn More
DIY on a budget

This 128-piece tool kit is only a dollar away from its all-time low, now $29.50 shipped

$29.50 Learn More
Reg. $17

TP-Link’s filament smart LED bulb works with Alexa and Assistant at a low of $10 (Save 41%)

$10 Learn More
Reg. $38+

Fender’s Mini Deluxe Amp is perfect for the collection and your practice session, now $30

$30 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% when you pick up a 2-pack of solar-powered outdoor LED lights for just $15

$15 Learn More
Review

Tested: ComfoBuds Pro pack ANC and 28-hour battery for under $100, but what’s the catch?

Buy now Learn More