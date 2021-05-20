It’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50 (Save 44%)

Amazon is offering the GiiVEN 32-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle for $5.63 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off the typical rate there and is within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to add a premium water bottle to your collection without breaking the bank? If so, this deal has you covered. You’ll get a stainless steel solution that’s double-wall insulated to keep hot and cold temperatures steady for hours. It’s able to be easily opened and carried using the handle found along the top of the lid. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s difficult to undercut the deal above. This is quickly conveyed when perusing through Amazon’s list of best-sellers. That being said, if you aren’t a fan of bottles with a stainless steel exterior and can live without insulation, I can personally recommend this Nalgene Tritan 16-ounce bottle at $10 Prime shipped. It’s the perfect size for mixing water with powered drink packets and has fit well in every cup holder I’ve tried.

Other nice-to-have gear that’s currently on sale includes six mini pocket knife keychains for under $2 each in addition to two magnetic LED lanterns at $7.50 apiece. Once wrapped up there, swing by our list of Swiss Army, Kershaw, Smith & Wesson multi-tools and knives from $8. And if you’re a Star Wars fan, check out our coverage of Stanley’s latest bottles.

GiiVEN 32-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Bottle features:

Double wall vacuum insulation – inner wall captures temperature so you’re hands don’t

18/8 Stainless Steel – premium, durable, sustainable material safe for you and the environment doesn’t transfer flavor and no metal aftertaste

Keeps cold/Stays hot – maintains your beverage’s temperature for hours

Threaded lid – intuitive lid system with carry handle

