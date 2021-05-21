After getting our first look at the brand’s new Wood MagSafe iPhone 12 dock earlier this month, we are now diving into the new Grovemade Stationery Collection. In its continued effort to bring customers premium desktop accessories made of gorgeous natural materials, Grovemade’s new lineup of desktop note pads features solid machined metal construction that looks fantastic on your workstation — especially if you have already invested in some of its other matching gear. Head below for a closer look.

New Grovemade Stationery Collection

The first products available in the new Grovemade Stationery Collection are the Notepad and Sticky Note Stand. Both essentially cut from the same cloth, or metal as it were, the Notepad is a larger, flat desktop pad filled with Grovemade’s “premium paper,” anchored by a heavy metal plate that supports one-handed writing and tearing. The Sticky Note Stand, as the name suggests, is much of the same, loaded with sticky notes in a smaller squared-off form-factor.

We set out to push the boundaries of stationery design, to make something premium and note-worthy…We designed the notepad and sticky notes to fit into the narrow spaces of your desk. No need to go looking for something to ‘write that down’ on. It’s already right there. It may be a digital world, but you still need a little space to go analog.

Both models feature solid machined metal bases to anchor them down to your desktop, as well as the brand’s usual penchant for clean lines and minimalist design.

The new Grovemade Stationery Collection is now available for purchase directly on its site, with both the Notepad and Sticky Note Stand available in either black or silver metal for $100 and $50, respectively. You can also opt for the slightly more pricey brass treatment at $140 and $70.

9to5Toys’ Take

Clearly, a notepad like this isn’t going to be for everyone — most folks either use their smartphone, MacBook, or iPad, if not a typical bound notebook, myself included. But I cannot help but love the idea of having an open-faced writing pad available at a moment’s notice and with such a pretty design. It might not be solving a problem anyone is having, but it is creating a beautiful solution for folks looking to take it old school at the home office. And who doesn’t want a gorgeous sticky note pad ready and waiting? I guess it’s just too bad you have to use Grovemade’s paper to refill the package. Never mind the $50 price tag — you can score 14 pads of Post-it Super Sticky Notes for $13 Prime shipped.

