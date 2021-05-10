Grovemade is launching a new solid brass MagSafe stand for iPhone 12. After just recently taking a hands-on look at the very first MagSafe charging stand from Twelve South, it’s time to see what the latest from Grovemade has going for it. The higher-end Apple accessory brand unveiled its iPhone 12 Wood MagSafe Stand late last year but is now adding to the lineup with a brand new, solid brass variant and a particularly expensive price tag to match. Head below for a closer look.

Grovemade Brass MagSafe stand for iPhone 12

Much like the aforementioned solid steel base models, the new Grovemade brass MagSafe stand for iPhone 12 combines a mixture of hand-sanded hardwood, vegetable-tanned leather, and a machined brass base that securely anchors your device and the stand itself to the desktop:

We didn’t take any shortcuts—we wanted to go all the way and make the best MagSafe stand available. That meant using machined ¾” solid steel or brass to create the heft necessary for a steady interaction on any surface.

You’ll once again need to supply your own Apple MagSafe charger, which is currently on sale right now, as it doesn’t appear that third-party charger solutions will work here. Grovemade has employed a suction system to hold Apple’s magnetic charging puck in place that is said to be “secure, but removable.”

Your MagSafe Charger can be safely installed and removed multiple times. Clean the adhesive surface with a damp cloth to refresh its strength.

The new, made in the USA Grovemade brass MagSafe stand can carry all iPhone 12 models in both portrait and landscape orientations with “easy on, easy off” operation as well. Grovemade says, “using the stand is seamless and flexible. Set up landscape for watching videos or portrait for making calls. The deep chamfer in the hardwood makes it a breeze to grab your phone and go.”

Now available for purchase direct from Grovemade, the new brass MagSafe stand for iPhone 12 is going to run you $170.

9to5Toys’ Take

Okay, so the price isn’t going to work for everyone here. There are plenty of them on Amazon ranging from $20 up to $149, all of which are more affordable than today’s brass variant. This is even more expensive than the stainless steel models at $120, and you still have to bring your own $39 MagSafe charger to the party for it to even work. I, for one, am just ready to be done with these options that require a separate purchase, especially when we are talking over $200 in total. But as of right now, most brands are taking this route, and at least you can wait to score the Apple charging puck at a discount.

