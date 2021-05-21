Get jacked with 11-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate from $54.50 shipped (Reg. $90+)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate from $54.59 shipped depending on the flavor. Select the 11-pound package and use code VIP35 at checkout to redeem the special pricing. Regularly as much as $140 a pop, and currently listed at $84+, this is slightly below our previous mention on this quantity of Impact Isolate and the lowest we can find. With free shipping and one of the best prices of the year, now’s the time to load up. “Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor,” you’re looking at up to 22-grams of protein per serving as well as 0-grams of sugar and less than 0.5-grams of fat. “Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 happy customers. More details below.

If you have never given the MyProtein Impact Whey a try, it might be smarter to opt for a smaller package, just so you don’t run the risk of getting stuck with a giant 11-pound bag to throw away. The smaller 2.2-pound and 5.5-pound packages start at $26 and you can knock the prices down on those with code IMPACT25 right now.

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company.

