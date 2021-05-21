Thule Memorial Day sale kicks off at $15, takes up to $149 off hundreds of bags, luggage, more

With Memorial Day just around the corner, Amazon is taking up to $149 off over 100 Thule backpacks, luggage, and more. Our top pick is the Thule 23L EnRoute Backpack for $78.95 shipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is a match for the second-best price we have tracked over the last year. This stylish Thule offering boasts both 16-inch MacBook and 11-inch iPad Pro sleeves. A “hard-shell safe-zone compartment” allows you to protect a smartphone, pair of sunglasses, and more or other valuables in a hard-shell safe zone compartment. Side pockets ensure your water bottle, power adapter, and more can always be within reach. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more top picks discounted as low as $15.

More Thule bags on sale:

You can also scoop up Dell’s Urban MacBook Backpack at $28.50. And why not stay hydrated with GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50? A bunch of other add-ons worth perusing include SOG’s 4-in-1 Pen alongside more multi-tools and knives from $4.50.

Thule 23L EnRoute Backpack features:

Protect a 15.6″ laptop and 10″ tablet in dedicated, padded slip pockets

Safeguard a phone, sunglasses or other valuables in hard-shell SafeZone compartment

High-visibility into main compartment from wide, L-shaped opening

Quickly access small valuables in soft-lined pocket

