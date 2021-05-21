FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

REI Anniversary Sale is live! Save up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off The North Face, more

REI Anniversary Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide. Plus, it’s offering an extra 20% off one full-price item or outlet style with code ANNIV21 at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Teva, Columbia, The North Face, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Cotopaxi, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Altra Long Peak 5 Trail Running Shoes that are also a best-seller at REI. These hiking shoes are priced at $97 and originally sold for $130. The lightweight material is cushioned to promote comfort and the exaggerated ridges help to grip the mountain trail. You can choose from four color options and they’re rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 200 reviews from REI customers. Head below the jump to score additional deals from REI or you can shop the entire sale here. You will also want to check out the KEEN Memorial Day Event that’s offering 20% off hiking sandals, sneakers, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

