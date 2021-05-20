FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

KEEN Memorial Day Event takes 20% off select sandals, hiking shoes, more from $40 shipped

For a limited time only, KEEN takes 20% off select styles during its Memorial Day Event. Prices are as marked. If you like to hike, you can easily update your shoes with deals on waterproof sneakers, sandals, boots, and more. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. One of our top styles from this sale is the Uneek Cord Knit Sneakers that are currently marked down to $104 for both men and women alike. For comparison, these sneakers are regularly priced at $130. This style was designed for the mountain trail with a unique outsole that helps grip the ground. Plus, the cord knit material is flexible for a natural stride. They’re also highly-breathable, quick-drying, and made from recycled plastic bottles. You can also choose from four fun color options too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the KEEN Memorial Day Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

