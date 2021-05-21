Ferrari Memorial Day sale at Amazon slashes official watches as low as $72.50 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon is offering the Scuderia Ferrari Pista Watch (0830726) for $124.75 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked throughout 2021. If you’re a Ferrari fan, there’s a fair chance you could be smitten with this timepiece. Not only is it elegant, but also bears official Ferrari branding that’s paired with a 44mm stainless steel case. A sleek, dash-inspired dial will help convey your love for fine automobiles while also helping to expand your current watch collection. Like the case, its link bracelet is also made of stainless steel. This unit is backed by a 2-year warranty. Reviews are still pouring in, but so far this timepiece has an impressive 5/5 star rating. Continue reading to find more watches on sale from $72.50.

More Ferrari watches on sale:

More of a Beamer fan? If so, check out BMW’s official leather watch, which happens to currently be discounted to $162.50. You can also cash in on these standout Diesel watches from $84. And now that you’re looking great, why not automate lawn mowing so your yard can always look its best with the Husqvarna Automower at $187 off.

Scuderia Ferrari Pista Watch (0830726) features:

The Pista embodies the sporty, high-energy characteristics of racing inspired by automotive design. The chronograph watches feature stainless-steel brushed case with two large knurl pushers on either side of the scudetto-etched crown. The multi-dimensional dial design features floating stick markers with color accented sub-eyes that sit on top of the carbon-fiber textured dial.

