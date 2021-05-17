BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $162.50 at Amazon (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) for $162.50 shipped. That’s $87 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’re a BMW fan, this elegant timepiece may have your name written all over it. Not only will you find official BMW branding on its face, but also a black sun-ray dial, red numeral indexes, and more. It straps onto your wrist using a black leather strap with red stitching throughout. The stainless steel case can resist water in up to 100-meter depths, ensuring this timepiece is ready to be worn while bathing, swimming, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab this BMW-inspired keychain for $12 Prime shipped. It boasts a built-in carabiner for easily attaching to belt loops and more. Over 650 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.
While you’re at it, why not grab Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack at $22.50? It’s bound to come in handy when hauling gear from A to B in your beloved car. You may also be interested in True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool at $10.50 or one of these Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson offerings from $8. Once you’ve arrived at your destination, go ahead and drown out the noise with a pair of refurbished Bose ANC headphones at $237. Also be sure to peek at Garmin vivomove Luxe while its $85 off.
BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) features:
- A driving force in automotive design, BMW draws inspiration from its commitment to performance and distinctive detailing to introduce watches that are versatile companions for every day.
- The BMW Classic Chronograph adds a sportier silhouette through the tachymeter top ring and functioning subeyes.
- This 44mm watch features a black sunray dial with red numeral indexes and a BMW logo, chronograph movement and padded black leather strap.
