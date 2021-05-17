FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $162.50 at Amazon (Reg. $250)

-
AmazonFashion
Reg. $250 $162.50

Amazon is offering the BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) for $162.50 shipped. That’s $87 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’re a BMW fan, this elegant timepiece may have your name written all over it. Not only will you find official BMW branding on its face, but also a black sun-ray dial, red numeral indexes, and more. It straps onto your wrist using a black leather strap with red stitching throughout. The stainless steel case can resist water in up to 100-meter depths, ensuring this timepiece is ready to be worn while bathing, swimming, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab this BMW-inspired keychain for $12 Prime shipped. It boasts a built-in carabiner for easily attaching to belt loops and more. Over 650 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not grab Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack at $22.50? It’s bound to come in handy when hauling gear from A to B in your beloved car. You may also be interested in True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool at $10.50 or one of these Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson offerings from $8. Once you’ve arrived at your destination, go ahead and drown out the noise with a pair of refurbished Bose ANC headphones at $237. Also be sure to peek at Garmin vivomove Luxe while its $85 off.

BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) features:

  • A driving force in automotive design, BMW draws inspiration from its commitment to performance and distinctive detailing to introduce watches that are versatile companions for every day.
  • The BMW Classic Chronograph adds a sportier silhouette through the tachymeter top ring and functioning subeyes.
  • This 44mm watch features a black sunray dial with red numeral indexes and a BMW logo, chronograph movement and padded black leather strap.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on...
Expand your Star Wars collection with up to 45% off Man...
LEGO Visual History Book + exclusive minifig hits Amazo...
Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, w...
Polk’s decked out Home Theater Surround Sound Sys...
Amazon refreshes your home office with desks as low as ...
Bostitch air compressor combo kit with 18- + 16-gauge n...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Pair your Apple Watch with this affordable leather band at $15 (Save 20%)

$15 Learn More
Save $111

Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch plummets to $139 shipped (Reg. $250)

$139 Learn More
Reg. $60

Twelve South’s leather BookBook CaddySack stylishly tames your EDC at $42.50 (Save 29%)

$42.50 Learn More

Belkin strap and twist-lock key ring Apple AirTag holders now available from $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More
Save 24%

Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover falls to low of $38 (Save 24%), more

From $25 Learn More

Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Learn More

Vans announces new SpongeBob SquarePants collection to elevate your beachside best

Learn More
Reg. $90

Prime members can score the regularly $90 DeLonghi Ariete Burr Coffee Grinder for $60

$60 Learn More