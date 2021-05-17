BMW’s official leather watch strikes new low of $162.50 at Amazon (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) for $162.50 shipped. That’s $87 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. If you’re a BMW fan, this elegant timepiece may have your name written all over it. Not only will you find official BMW branding on its face, but also a black sun-ray dial, red numeral indexes, and more. It straps onto your wrist using a black leather strap with red stitching throughout. The stainless steel case can resist water in up to 100-meter depths, ensuring this timepiece is ready to be worn while bathing, swimming, and the list goes on. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab this BMW-inspired keychain for $12 Prime shipped. It boasts a built-in carabiner for easily attaching to belt loops and more. Over 650 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not grab Dell’s sleek Pro Slim Backpack at $22.50? It’s bound to come in handy when hauling gear from A to B in your beloved car. You may also be interested in True Utility’s FIXR 20-in-1 Multi-Tool at $10.50 or one of these Swiss Army, Kershaw, or Smith & Wesson offerings from $8. Once you’ve arrived at your destination, go ahead and drown out the noise with a pair of refurbished Bose ANC headphones at $237. Also be sure to peek at Garmin vivomove Luxe while its $85 off.

BMW Leather Watch (BMW7006) features:

A driving force in automotive design, BMW draws inspiration from its commitment to performance and distinctive detailing to introduce watches that are versatile companions for every day.

The BMW Classic Chronograph adds a sportier silhouette through the tachymeter top ring and functioning subeyes.

This 44mm watch features a black sunray dial with red numeral indexes and a BMW logo, chronograph movement and padded black leather strap.

