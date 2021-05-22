FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This best-selling exercise bike is down to $102, more fitness gear from $8 (Up to 52% off)

Amazon is offering the XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike for $102.25 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Want to build out your at-home workout abilities without wasting any space? If so, this offering is able to fold down and only take up 18.1 by 18.1 inches of floor space when not in use. Metrics like speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse are shown on a built-in display, making it a cinch to keep tabs on your progress. This unit nearly tops Amazon’s list of best-sellers and is rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 13,000 shoppers. Continue reading to find more fitness equipment deals priced as low as $8.

More fitness equipment deals:

Since you’re here, why not supplement your upcoming workouts with 11-pounds of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate from $54.50? You can also cash in on 40-servings of Clear Whey Protein Isolate for $20. And for those of you that are in need of a way to stay hydrated, it’s hard to beat GiiVEN’s Stainless Steel Double-Wall Insulated Bottle at $5.50.

XTERRA Fitness FB150 Folding Exercise Bike features:

  • Solid X-frame design folds to just 18. 1″ x 18. 1″ of floor space when not in use
  • Large anatomically designed seat and multi-grip padded handlebars are designed for long lasting comfort and support
  • 2″ x 1″ LCD window is easy to read with all the necessary information – clearly displays speed, distance, time, calories, and pulse

