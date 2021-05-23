Treat your pup with a discounted BarkBox subscription box for $17.50 (Save 50%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, BARKBOX via Amazon offers its Monthly Subscription Box for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $35, today’s offer is good for a 50% discounts, beats our previous mention by $7, and marks a new all-time low. Available in three different varieties for small, medium, and large dogs, this BarkBox subscription brings treats, toys, and other goodies to your pup every month. Today’s offer gets you the first box at a discounted rate, but will auto-renew at the full price going forward. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If being locked into a monthly subscription box isn’t going to be ideal, you can still surprise your dog with these Milk-Bone MaroSnacks, which are currently down to around $4 with Subscribe & Save. These treats are rich in calcium to help maintain strong teeth and bones and are sure to be enjoyed by pups of all sizes. Just be sure to cancel the subscription after the first order if you go with the discounted rate.

Amazon also recently launched a new lineup of its Wag dog and pet food that is certainly worth a look for those hoping to make feeding their furry friends a bit easier. Available in a variety of flavors, as well as treats and more, we break down everything you need to know about the new product line right here.

BarkBox Subscription Dog Box features:

Surprise your pooch with a subscription box worth $45 every month! Each month has a fun new theme and a unique (never repeated!) box for you and your dog to drool over. The BarkBox Subscription Dog Box comes packed with 2 unique dog toys, 2 bags of fresh healthy dog treats, and 1 yummy dog dental chew. Each monthly box has different types of treats & toys curated to your dog!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!