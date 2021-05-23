Garmin’s Memorial Day sale takes up to $150 off solar-powered smartwatches from $325

Amazon is currently discounting Garmin’s lineup of solar-powered smartwatches and fitness trackers headlined by the fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch at $699.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $850, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, marks the first notable price cut of the year, and matches the all-time low set just twice before.

Garmin’s fenix 6 Pro delivers a versatile fitness companion for ensuring you meet those 2021 goals thanks to a rugged, water-resistant casing, 1.2-inch display, and the ability to track a variety of workouts. On top of its solar-powered design that can extend battery life up to 59-days, there’s integrated topographic maps, GPS, and altimeter. A bevy of other sensors like heart rate, VO2 max, and Pulse Ox complete the package. Over 850 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $325.

Other Garmin Solar smartwatches on sale:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the Garmin smartwatches on sale today, don’t forget to head over to our fitness tracker guide for all of the other ongoing discounts. We’re notably still tracking a new all-time low on the Google Assistant-powered Fitbit Sense at $240, amongst other wearables.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar Smartwatch features:

Harness the power of the sun with the smaller-sized Fenix 6S Pro Solar Multisport GPS Watch. Featuring a Power Glass solar charging lens and customizable power manager modes, this smart Watch can stay on and remain performance-ready for weeks. Track new activities, including indoor climbing and surfing plus new metrics for mountain biking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!