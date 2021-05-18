FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant has dropped to a new all-time low at $240 (Save 27%)

Reg. $330 $240

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $239.99 shipped. Normally selling for as much $330, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings, undercuts our previous mention by $9, and is now the best price to date. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s algonside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on stress and skin temperature. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 11,000 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $229 is worth a look instead. On top of the cash savings, you’ll still benefit from a similar roster of fitness tracking stats, as well as 6-day battery life. Mainly, there’s just no ECG here, or some of the other unique monitoring capabilities noted above that may be worth the added $11 in savings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in as much as $100 in savings on Apple Watch Series 6 with rare discounts on Nike+ editions, cellular models, and more. But then check out our fitness tracker guide for other ways to get in on the quantified self movement for monitoring workouts and runs this spring. You can still save on a collection of TicWatch wearables from $39 alongside Garmin’s vívomove HR Hybrid Smartwatch at $139.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

