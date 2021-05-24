Load up on Amazon Basics AA or AAA rechargeable batteries from $9 today (27% off)

Amazon is now offering up to 27% off a selection of its Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries. You can now grab the 12-pack of Amazon Basics AAA 800 mAh Rechargeable Batteries for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, today’s offer is up to 27% off the going rate and the best we can find. And first time Subscribe & Save orders can knock the price down to $8.79 (click on the Subscribe & Save box below the “Add to Cart” button). These pre-charged AAAs are great for remotes, toys, and other electronics. They can be recharged up to 1,000 times “with minimal power loss” and can maintain “80% capacity for 24 months.” Rated 4+ stars from over 125,000 Amazon customers. Head below for nice deal on the AAs.

The 16-pack of Amazon Basics AA 2,000 mAh Rechargeable Batteries is now on sale for $21.99 or $17.59 using the Subscribe & Save option (same as detailed above). Regularly $27.50 to $30, this is at least 27% off the going rate and the best price we can find. The same specs and 1-year warranty apply here, just with a 2000mAh capacity. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 130,000 Amazon customers.

Once your battery stock has been replenished above, check out some of our other power and charging deals. Dive into this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup as well as today’s up to 37% off sale on iOttie iPhone and Android chargers, car mounts, and more from $17. However, we also spotted the first major price drop on Anker’s new PowerWave MagSafe Pad Slim at $18, plus even more right here.

More on the Amazon Basics AAA Rechargeable Batteries:

One 12-pack of pre-charged AAA rechargeable batteries (800 mAh), ideal for digital cameras, remote controls, toys, and more

Low self-discharge: maintains 80% capacity for 24 months

Comes pre-charged, ready to use, and can be recharged 1000 times with minimal power loss

Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging; recyclable; backed by an Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!