Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 Apple Charging Station $31 (Save 50%), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 2-in-1 MFi Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $31.49 shipped when code 2TQRKBKN has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $63, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a 2-in-1 design this charging station provides a way to refuel your iPhone alongside an Apple Watch at once. Perfect for upgrading the desk or nightstand, it delivers a 10W Qi pad that can also dish out 7.5W speeds to your iPhone. That’s alongside an integrated Apple Watch charging puck that can be positioned for taking advantage of nightstand mode and more. Over 155 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

CHOETECH Wireless charging station combines phone charging pad and watch charging pad in one unit. It can charge iPhone and iWatch/ Airpods simultaneously without cable plugging in. It save space by reduced the entanglement of data line, perfect gifts for iPhone fans. Certified by MFi, Qi, CE, FCC,RoHS, it brings you multiple protection as over-charge, over-discharge, overheating, short-circuit and more. Unlike conventional products, Chotech iWatch magnetic charging part is designed to be foldable, which can be placed flat or stand, Perfect phone charger and watch charger for everyday use and travel. The nightstand mode of iwatch is available with the watch charging stand for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently, best bedside nightstand charger

