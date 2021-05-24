FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH 2-in-1 Apple Charging Station $31 (Save 50%), more

-
Save 40% From $6

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 2-in-1 MFi Dual Wireless Charging Pad for $31.49 shipped when code 2TQRKBKN has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $63, today’s offer amounts to 50% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a 2-in-1 design this charging station provides a way to refuel your iPhone alongside an Apple Watch at once. Perfect for upgrading the desk or nightstand, it delivers a 10W Qi pad that can also dish out 7.5W speeds to your iPhone. That’s alongside an integrated Apple Watch charging puck that can be positioned for taking advantage of nightstand mode and more. Over 155 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

CHOETECH Wireless charging station combines phone charging pad and watch charging pad in one unit. It can charge iPhone and iWatch/ Airpods simultaneously without cable plugging in. It save space by reduced the entanglement of data line, perfect gifts for iPhone fans.

Certified by MFi, Qi, CE, FCC,RoHS, it brings you multiple protection as over-charge, over-discharge, overheating, short-circuit and more. Unlike conventional products, Chotech iWatch magnetic charging part is designed to be foldable, which can be placed flat or stand, Perfect phone charger and watch charger for everyday use and travel. The nightstand mode of iwatch is available with the watch charging stand for viewing time, date, and your alarm at a glance conveniently, best bedside nightstand charger

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Parrot’s refurb. Anafi drone captures summer memo...
Fossil takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shippi...
Amazon cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $12...
Don’t let allergies hold you back: Vicks Personal...
Amazfit’s Bip U Pro GPS smartwatch lasts for 9-da...
Anker’s new Nano II USB-C GaN chargers deliver ul...
Summer snack-ready Cuisinart Smart Stick Hand Blender n...
9to5Toys Daily: May 24, 2021 – Save on M1 iPad Pro, A...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Pad $13 (24% off), more

From $11 Learn More

Anker’s new 3-in-1 PowerWave iPhone charging station declutters your Apple setup

Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Clear Case $13 (35% off), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 33%

Save up to 33% on RAVPower USB-C PD chargers, power banks, and more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save 37%

Save up to 37% on popular iOttie iPhone and Android chargers, car mounts, more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Save now

Parrot’s refurb. Anafi drone captures summer memories in 4K/21MP at $480 (Orig. $699), more

From $120 Learn More
40% off

Fossil takes extra 40% off all sale items + free shipping: Watches, wallets, more

From $16 Learn More
36% off

Amazon cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $127 before Memorial Day (Up to $140 off)

From $127 Learn More