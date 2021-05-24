FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 37% on popular iOttie iPhone and Android chargers, car mounts, more from $17

-
iOttie
Save 37% From $17

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of iOttie car mounts, chargers, and other accessories headlined by the iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Qi Charging Stand for $31.45 in various styles when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 37%, beats our previous mention by over $8, and marks a new all-time low. iOttie’s latest charging stand delivers a way to refuel two devices at once with an upright Qi stand as well as a secondary pad on the side. Its main 15W charging section can power up your smartphone in both portrait and landscape orientations, and a secondary 5W charger makes for a convenient way to top of AirPods and the like. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 245 customers. Head below for more from $17.50.

Other notable iOttie discounts:

Then once you’ve shopped all of the discounted iOttie gear today, be sure to head on over to our smartphone accessories guide for more. With a collection of iPhone and Android essentials on sale, you’ll find plenty of other ways to overhaul your charging setup.

iOttie iON Wireless Duo 15W Stand features:

The iON Wireless Duo is the solution to all your charging needs. Engineered for maximum efficiency, the iON Duo is capable of powering two devices simultaneously. It smartly integrates two charging stations with a stand + pad combo, for wirelessly fast charging Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories like smartwatches and headphones. The stand features a fabric-wrapped design, overlaying two Qi coils which allow for ideal viewing in both portrait and landscape mode, at a 65-degree tilt.

