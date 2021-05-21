FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Mobile Observatory 3 Pro, Despotism, Gif Me, more

-
We are now ready to cap the work week off with all of today’s best deals on Android games and apps. up to $155 in savings is still live on the TCL 10 Pro unlocked handsets alongside everything else in our constantly updated Android deal hub, but let’s take a quick break to look at Friday’s most notable price drops on Android apps. This afternoon’s collection is headlined by titles such as Mobile Observatory 3 Pro, Despotism 3k, Gif Me! Camera Pro, A Street Cat’s Tale, interactive story books, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s fresh new price drop on the Google Pixel 3 XL at $215 is now joined by ongoing offers on Google Pixel 4 down at $499. But the Google deals don’t stop there, we also spotted its Nest Learning Thermostat at $199 ahead of Memorial Day as well as the latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones with 24-hour battery life down at $129. Be sure to dive into today’s deals on the Google Assistant-equipped Belkin SoundForm Elite speakers, then hit up this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for price drops on power and charging solutions, cases, USB-C cables, and more. 

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $33, Spyro Reignited Trilogy $14, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Mobile Observatory 3 Pro:

Do you want to know if the next lunar eclipse is visible from your location or when the next bright comet is visible? Would you like to be notified by your smart phone next time, Jupiter and the Moon meet in the sky? Do you want to know what the blazing bright object in the evening sky is? Do you want to be always up-to-date which celestial events that are visible from your location? Then this app is a must-have for you!

