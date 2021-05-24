Anker first began releasing chargers equipped with GaN (Gallium Nitride) a couple years back, delivering some of the more slim designs on the market for a USB-C wall adapter. As more and more brands have adopted the technology, Anker is looking to double down on the miniature size aspect with its latest lineup of Nano II USB-C GaN chargers. With affordable prices to match the pint-sized devices, you’ll want to head below for all of the details.

Anker’s new Nano II USB-C chargers pack GaN tech

Entering in three different tiers, each of the new releases will be able to provide varying degrees of power to plugged-in devices. Things kick off with the 30W Nano II, the smallest of the new Anker offerings. This one packs a folding plug design just like the rest of the new unveils alongside a single USB-C port capable of refueling everything from your iPhone to iPad and more.

Then there’s the middle-tier 45W Anker Nano II charger. While still quite compact, you’re looking at a tiny bit of a size increase over the baseline GaN charger. This offering is geared more toward those with portable laptops or higher-end tablets like the iPad Pro that can benefit from the higher power output.

And last up, Anker has a 65W Nano II charger arriving as well. This one is the largest of the lineup of new GaN chargers, but will have no problem still resting in the palm of your hand. It squares up to being just a fraction of the size of Apple’s official 61W wall charger for its latest MacBook Pro, while also being able to deliver a higher power output.

Buy Anker’s latest chargers now

Anker’s new lineup of Nano II USB-C Gan Chargers are now available for purchase direct from its online storefront as well as Amazon. Pricing starts at $29.99 for the 30W model, with those looking to bring home the 45W offering, stepping up to a $35.99 price tag. And to cap things off, you’ll pay $39.99 for the higher-end 60W charger.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anker’s latest lineup of USB-C GaN chargers arrive with some of the most compact designs on the market, but I don’t even know if it matters. The differences between the new 65W model and previous releases we’ve seen will surely make a difference for some, but the other models aren’t that much smaller than options we’ve seen before. I could see MacBook owners jumping to replace an existing charger with the new Anker Nano II.

Regardless, Anker looks to have released the chargers that Apple should have included in the box with its latest devices. We’ll be taking a hands-on look at the devices before long, so stay tuned for whether or not the compact sizes are just for show or actually have some benefit for everyday use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!