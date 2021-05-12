Anker is back today with the launch of a new lineup of charging accessories for every room in your home. Alongside a new compact 25W USB-C wall adapter to throw behind the nightstand and a six-outlet power strip to tidy up the desk, there’s the latest addition to the Anker MagSafe charger lineup. Complete with the most compact build yet, the PowerWave Pad Slim lives up to its name to deliver a more streamlined magnetic wireless charging pad without having the pay for the official Apple model. Head below for all of the details.

Anker debuts latest MagSafe-compatible charger alongside new accessories

Headlining the latest collection of Anker chargers is its most compact MagSafe-compatible offering yet. Following up the more affordable PowerWave Pad Lite that launched last week, its new PowerWave Magnetic Pad Slim debuts with an even more streamlined build with much of the same wireless charging features.

Clocking in at $20.99, this is the brand’s third magnetic wireless charger and the most compact to date. While you’re still going to be stuck at the usual 7.5W charging speeds, this one does match Apple’s official charger in the design department, delivering an accessory that won’t be an eyesore while it’s clipped to the back of your iPhone 12. This one also varies from other Anker MagSafe chargers with the smallest USB-C adapter yet, as well as a bundled USB-A adapter.

For tidying up your nightstand or desk charging setup, Anker is also debuting the latest addition to its lineup of PowerExtend USB power outlets. The new six-outlet model arrives with a rectangular design to hour the AC outlets alongside three 2.4A USB-A ports. There’s an integrated power switch, as well as 900-joules of surge protection to round out the $29.99 price tag.

And last up for the latest collection of Anker charging accessories is the new PowerPort III 25W Wall Adapter. While not the most compact USB-C charger on the market, this one enters with an elevated 25W output compared to the more typical 18W speeds we’ve come to expect from pint-sized adapters.

Folding plugs deliver an even more compact build when it’s thrown in your bag or the drawer, with a $16.99 price tag making this a great option for new iPhone owners in need of a USB-C plug, considering one isn’t included in the box these days.

With three different offerings for charging up your Apple gear, Anker’s latest releases arrive to fill out the roundup. It’s great to see the brand matching the official MagSafe charger in terms of size, even if Anker can’t provide the same 15W speeds.

