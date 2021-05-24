Dell’s latest XPS 13-inch 11th Gen. Laptops fall to all-time lows from $1,319 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the latest Dell XPS 13-inch 2-in-1 Laptop i7 2.8GHz/32GB/512GB SSD for $1,440 shipped. Normally fetching $1,800, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches the all-time low set only once before, and marks the best price in several months. Dell’s most recent addition to its lineup of popular 2-in-1 XPS laptops arrives powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen. processor and is complemented by 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside its 13.4-inch FHD+ touchscreen, you’re also looking at a folding design to use as a tablet for catching up on new episodes of the Bad Batch every week as well as Intel Iris Xe Graphics. And to round out the package, you’ll find Wi-Fi 6 and a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. Rated 4/5 stars from over 110 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale, those who don’t need as much RAM can also score the 16GB configuration of Dell’s latest XPS 13-inch laptop for $1,319. Down from its $1,660 going rate, today’s offer saves you $341 and marks a new all-time low. You’re still looking at the latest 2-in-1 from Dell complete with an 11th Gen. Intel processor as well as the same premium design noted above. You’ll just cut the RAM in half, which might be a worthy compromise for the added savings if you aren’t the biggest multitasker.

Don’t forget that we’re also still tracking some of the best prices to date on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which has dropped in price by $600 at Amazon. That’s alongside some additional ways to refresh your portable workstation from $495. But if your home office is calling for some renovations, we just saw a discount go live on the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch monitor at $250.

Dell XPS 13-inch 2-in-1 Laptop features:

3.4″ 16:10 FHD+ WLED Touch Display (1920 x 1200)

11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz)

Intel Iris Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory

512GB PCIe NVMe x4 Solid State Drive Onboard

32GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x Onboard Memory

Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.1

