Amazon cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $127 before Memorial Day (Up to $140 off)

Amazon is offering the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch WQHD Monitor (U2719DX) for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $140 off the amount Dell charges and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This sleek Dell-branded solution boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a 1440p resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. It’s factory calibrated “at 99% RGB coverage” to deliver “precise hues right out of the box.” Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and more. The included stand makes it a cinch to put the display in both horizontal and portrait orientations. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $127.

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch WQHD Monitor features:

With QHD (2560×1440) resolution, you’ll get 1.77 times more details than full HD

Your Ultra sharp monitor is factory calibrated at 99% RGB Coverage to an accuracy of delta-e less than 2, for precise hues right out of the box

See consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In plane switching (IPS) Technology.

