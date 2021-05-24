Amazon cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low as $127 before Memorial Day (Up to $140 off)

Amazon is offering the Dell UltraSharp 27-inch WQHD Monitor (U2719DX) for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $140 off the amount Dell charges and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. This sleek Dell-branded solution boasts a 27-inch screen size that’s accompanied by a 1440p resolution. Bezels are kept to a minimum to create an appearance that’s bound to look great on your desk. It’s factory calibrated “at 99% RGB coverage” to deliver “precise hues right out of the box.” Inputs include HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and more. The included stand makes it a cinch to put the display in both horizontal and portrait orientations. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more monitors on sale from $127.
More monitors on sale:
- LG 32-inch 4K (32UN550-W): $297 (Reg. $370)
- Acer 28-inch 4K (CB282K): $250 (Reg. $300)
- LG 24-inch 1080p (24ML600M-B): $127 (Reg. $167)
- Samsung 27-inch 240Hz Curved (CRG5): $280 (Reg. $350)
Dell UltraSharp 27-inch WQHD Monitor features:
- With QHD (2560×1440) resolution, you’ll get 1.77 times more details than full HD
- Your Ultra sharp monitor is factory calibrated at 99% RGB Coverage to an accuracy of delta-e less than 2, for precise hues right out of the box
- See consistent, vibrant colors across a wide viewing angle enabled by In plane switching (IPS) Technology.
