Today, the Raspberry Pi foundation is launching its latest accessory for its lineup of miniature computers, a refreshed version of the PoE+ HAT. Allowing you to power a Raspberry Pi 4 over Ethernet, the new add-on arrives with a higher power output and better thermals than its predecessor, all while entering at the same price. Head below for all of the details.

Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT

Unlike other new releases from the Raspberry Pi foundation in the past, today’s new PoE+ HAT unveil isn’t strictly in the name of giving tinkerers the latest and greatest. While there are certainly some improvements to be had, one of the big focuses this time around is to sidestep the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. The original PoE HAT’s production has been cut back due to relying on the silicon that’s specifically in short supply, which is where the refreshed version comes in to solve stock issues and offer some additional functionality in the process.

Entering as the PoE+ HAT, the latest Raspberry Pi accessory still allows you to ditch the usual wall adapter for the miniature computers and, in exchange, leverage Power over Ethernet+. The predecessor was well-equipped to power the Pi 4 but not plugged in accessories with a higher power draw. That’s where this new version shines, delivering 25.5W of power to the Pi as well as other peripherals or components.

The new Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT also manages to run cooler than the original despite stepping up the improved 802.3at PoE+. And best of all, all of those improvements aren’t going to cost you any extra. Just like the model that came before it, the latest PoE+ accessory will clock in with a $20 price tag and is now available for purchase.

As of now, the Raspberry Pi foundation still plans to produce the original PoE HAT, with the new PoE+ model serving as an additional way for those adopting its miniature computers to take advantage of Power over Ethernet. Though, there is no telling if there will be a price cut to accommodate the better value of the newer model.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The latest unveil from the Raspberry Pi foundation embodies what the company is all about. Its miniature computers are favorites amongst tinkers and hobbyists for how versatile and adaptable they are. The new Raspberry Pi PoE+ HAT enters to not only add extra functionality into the mix but also solve the supply constraints.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!