Twelve South’s BookBook case protects your iPhone 12 mini with leather at $57 (Save 20%)

-
Twelve South
Reg. $70 $57

Amazon currently offers the Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 Mini at $57.30 shipped. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is only the second notable price cut so far. While not the new MagSafe version that launched last week, Twelve South’s recent BookBook case wraps your iPhone 12 mini in a premium leather design. Featuring a detachable design, the leather folio with room for several IDs and bank cards magnetically snaps onto the bumper case that’s complemented with leather accenting. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the unique BookBook design or folio form-factor can actually save even more by going with Apple’s official leather iPhone 12 mini MagSafe case. This one will run you $41 right now, delivering leather stylings at a more affordable price. You’ll just lose out on the ability to carry along some cash or cards.

But then be sure to shop all of the discounts in the Totallee Memorial Day sale. With a collection of price cuts sitewide, you’ll be able to lock-in 50% in savings on its lineup of iPhone 12 cases as well as other accessories. So be sure to check out all of the price cuts right here for some additional ways to stylize your handset.

Twelve South BookBook for iPhone 12 mini features:

BookBook is hand finished out of full-grain leather that patinas over time and softens with age. Microfiber inside prevents scratching, while the separate magnetic case protects your iPhone with a raised exterior edge.  BookBook was designed to replace your wallet + phone case. There are interior slots along with a side pocket for folded bills/receipts. No more forgetting your wallet or your iPhone when hurrying out the door!

