The Totallee Memorial Day Sale is now live with a massive 50% off everything sitewide. A mainstay in our yearly roundup of the best options out there for Apple’s latest handsets, Totallee also offers cases for Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices alongside a host of charging accessories, screen protectors, and more. Its minimalist rubber-like iPhone 12 cases — available in matte or transparent finishes — were a highlight among 2020’s releases with a “nearly weightless” design, MagSafe compatibility, and branding-free aesthetics. Head below for a closer look at the Totallee Memorial Day Sale and for this year’s sitewide discount code.

Totallee Memorial Day Sale

The Totallee Memorial Day Sale is now live and ready to go. Simply apply code MEMORIAL at check out to knock a massive 50% off your order. Shipping is free in all orders of $50 or more.

While it’s hard to go wrong here at 50% off, one standout option is the brand’s Super Thin iPhone 12 Case which drops from the regular $39 down to $19.50. It is available for all iPhone 12 models here with a series of color/transparent options for each. Still listed at $39 via Amazon, today’s offer is easily one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the latest model Totallee iPhone cases. As we mentioned previously, this is a thin minimalist case with a rubbery feel to it, no branding or logos to get in the way, and a nearly weightless design. While it certainly leans towards ultra-thin over protection, it will still provide a nice protective lip for your display and camera array. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more about what to expect in our hands-on Test review right here.

Here are some quick links to all of the cases for iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy models in the Totallee Memorial Day Sale. You’ll also find all of the brand’s accessories right here including wireless chargers, UV sanitizers, and more.

More on Totallee iPhone 12 cases:

Thoughtfully designed to offer everything you need in an iPhone case, and nothing you don’t. Our case keeps your phone looking like new by protecting it from scratches and minor drops. It also features a raised “lip” around the camera to prevent damage to the lenses. Our matte case is made with hard, yet flexible, plastic. This is our thinnest option and is best for the ultimate minimalist. Our transparent case is made with a soft, grippy material which is great for shock absorption.

