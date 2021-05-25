AirPods Pro deliver spatial audio, ANC, more at $155 (Refurb, Orig. $249)

Today only, Woot offers the Apple AirPods Pro for $154.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. A $6 deliver fee applies otherwise. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer is $15 under our previous refurbished mention and marks the best price of the years.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as additional new lossless streaming features that rolled out last week like Dolby Atmos and more. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $129, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design, but there’s still support for some of the new lossless audio features noted above. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

Now that a new week is underway, there are plenty of other notable price cuts to be had in our Apple guide. Yesterday, Woot kicked off a refurbished Apple clearance sale that notably included iPhone 11/Pro/Max models starting at $540 alongside some additional handsets on sale from $265.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!