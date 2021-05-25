CORSAIR K100 RGB mechanical keyboard with 44-zone LightEdge, more hits $200

Amazon is offering the CORSAIR K100 RGB Cherry MX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $199.99 shipped. This is down $30 from its normal going rate, coming in at just $1 above the Amazon low that we’ve tracked for this mode. CORSAIR’s latest K100 offers Cherry MX switches for a high-quality gaming experience. With per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge, this keyboard sets itself apart from other peripherals with its unique customizability. If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming keyboard that’s entire customizable with multiple macro keys, a volume knob, and unique RGB lighting, this is a great choice. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Instead of today’s lead deal, check out the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It can’t deliver the same AXON Hyper-Processing Technology which runs at 4,000Hz, and it doesn’t have the 44-zone LightEdge. But, given that it’s available for $170 right now, the additional $30 might be worth it to you.

Don’t forget about Dell’s Memorial Day sale that’s currently live. You’ll find up to $579 off UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and much more. Whether you need a new monitor, computer, or peripherals, Dell has you covered. This sale won’t last long however, so you’ll want to take advantage of it now before items start selling out.

More about the CORSAIR K100 Keyboard:

The incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. CORSAIR OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches, guaranteed for 150 million keypresses, offer hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!