Dell Memorial Day sale takes up to $579 off UltraWides, Alienware laptops, and more

Dell is now launching its annual Memorial Day sale with a collection of discounted gaming PCs, monitors, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is on the Dell 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor (S2721DGF) for $379.99. Normally fetching $500, today’s offer amounts to $120 in savings, comes within $15 of the all-time low, and is only the second notable price cut we’ve seen to date. As one of Dell’s latest gaming monitors, this offering comes equipped with a 27-inch 1440p panel, HDR support, and 165Hz refresh rate. Compatibility with both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-SYNC ensures that most gaming rigs will be able to get the most out of this display. Alongside a VESA mount on the back, you’ll also find integrated RGB lights that’ll surely match with the rest of your battlestation. Enjoy HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 410 customers. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Other notable Dell Memorial Day deals:

Be sure to shop all of the discounts in the Dell Memorial Day sale for other ways to elevate your setup. With other UltraWides and monitors available, not to mention peripherals and more, there are plenty of deep discounts to lock-in alongside everything else in our PC gaming guide.

Dell 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Delve deep into your favorite games with this Dell 27 QHD gaming monitor with stunning colors and vivid visuals. Boasting a 27″ screen, this Dell gaming monitor delivers swift and responsive gameplay thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate and a true 1ms response time. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatability and AMD FreeSync Technology minimize stuttering and screen tearing for smooth graphics. Equipped with adjustable features to let you customize your gaming setup for optimum comfort and visibility.

