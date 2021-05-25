FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

eufyCam 2 Pro HomeKit Secure Video systems start at $352 (Save up to 30%), more from $81

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of eufyCam security systems headlined by the eufyCam 2 Pro 3-Camera Kit at $352.49 shipped. Normally fetching $470, today’s offer marks one of the very first discounts that we’ve seen, saves you 25%, and marks a new all-time low on this specific package. Delivering three wireless cameras, this eufyCam 2 Pro system is ready to monitor package deliveries and other outdoors happenings thanks to weatherproof designs. That’s alongside 365-day battery life and 2K recording, as well as support for HomeKit Secure Video. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Other notable eufyCam discounts today:

After you’ve shopped all of the discounts today, be sure to check out the all-new eufy Outdoor Cam/Pro that just launched last week. Arriving as the latest two weather-resistant ways to surveil package drop-offs and the like, these standalone offerings don’t require a basestation and deliver 2K recording. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

eufyCam 2 Pro features:

When it comes to security, the key is in the detail. See exactly what is happening in and around your home in crisp 2K clarity. Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 365-day battery life from just one charge. Designed to protect your home as well as your wallet, eufyCam 2 Pro is a one-time purchase that combines security with convenience.

