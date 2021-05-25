Make your home smart with TP-Link’s Wi-Fi outlet at just $7.50 Prime shipped each (50% off)

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plug (HS103) for $7.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, you’ll find that today’s deal is just $0.50 above our last mention, though you had to buy a 3-pack of plugs to cash in on the savings. This plug sports a more compact form-factor so you can use multiple on the same outlet. With support for both Alexa and Assistant here, you’ll be able to issue simple voice commands to turn things on and off in your home. Whether you plug-in a coffee brewer, lamp, or even just a modem for scheduled reboots, these outlets are up to the task. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, why not make your house a bit safer overall? This 30-pack of child outlet covers helps keep your little ones from sticking things where they don’t belong. It’s under $4 for the bundle, making this both budget-focused and a safe buy if you have young children at home.

This is far from the only smart home sale that we’re seeing right now. If you haven’t already, be sure to bookmark our smart home guide and check back frequently. Over the past few days, we’ve found dimmable bulbs, Nanoleaf gear, eufy smart cameras, and much more.

More on TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Smart Outlet Control from anywhere: Turn electronics on and off your smart home devices from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your wifi smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the Kasa app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in silicon valley, Kasa is trusted by over 5 Million users and being the reader’s choice for PCMag 2020. UL certified for safety use. 2-year warranty

