Nanoleaf’s new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions return to all-times lows from $60

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently discounting a selection of Nanoleaf Shapes HomeKit Lighting starter sets and expansions. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining are the Triangles or Hexagons 7-Panel Starter Kits for $179.99 each. Normally fetching $200 in either case, today’s offers are the very first discounts of the year, matching our previous mentions from Black Friday, and still some of the first price cuts overall.

As the latest smart home accessories from Nanoleaf, the new Triangle and Hexagon panels bring the customizable lights that the brand is known for to your space in a new way. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. All of the Nanoleaf Shapes accessories can be connected for even more interesting layouts, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 115 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $60.

Another highlight from all of the discounts today is the new Shapes Mini Triangles at $99.99. Down from $120, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low while beating our previous mention by $8 to mark a rare chance for scoring the brand’s latest release on sale. These miniature lights won’t be as eye-catching as the mainstays in Nanoleaf’s lineup, but can work on their own or in conjunction with other Shapes lighting panels for even more unique patterns. Rated 5/5 stars.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to elevate your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setups. Some notable offers so far this week are focusing on the security side of your setup, delivering a new all-time low on Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit Camera System at 50% off. That’s alongside these Anker eufy camera deals from $81.

Nanoleaf Hexagon Lighting Kit features:

The Nanoleaf Shapes – Hexagons elevate the concept of smart lighting into a creative journey of design. A combination of smart technology and sleek ultra-thin design, the modular LED light panels open limitless possibilities for you to explore, create, and play. Transform your space with multi-sensory experiences like touch interactions, real-time music sync, screen mirroring, and more. Customize and create your own Scenes and Playlists in the Nanoleaf App.

