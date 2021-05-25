Add a 2-pack of hub-free Gosund smart dimmable light bulbs to the setup at under $13

Gosund (98% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Smart Dimmable Light Bulbs for $12.91 when you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $16 or so, this is about 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. With no hub required here and support for both Google Home and Alexa, this is a great little bundle to either get things going in your soon-to-be smart home or to add to existing setups. You’re looking at E26 A19 warm white 2700K bulbs controllable via the free Gosund app and your voice, including the ability to set timers, schedules, adjust the brightness and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re just getting into the smart bulb game or only need one, take a look at the Sengled Dimmable Smart Bulb. It also does not require a hub and provides much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal in a more affordable package. The per bulb value isn’t as good here, but if you only need one, it is an easy way to make out for $10 Prime shipped. Rated 4+ stars from over 68,000 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking some notable deals on Amazon Basics string lights as well as this 6-pack of 1,500-lumen LED bulbs. Just be sure to dive into today’s Nanoleaf offers with big-time deals on its new Shapes HomeKit starter kits and expansions that have now returned to all-times lows from $60, and hit up our smart home hub for even more.

More on the Gosund Smart Bulbs:

Dimmable: Dimmable LED lights are great for setting the mood– whether you’re having a romantic night-in, watching a movie, or even playing your favorite video game. Gosund smart light bulbs support to adjust brightness (1%-100%) or set schedules to meet your various expectations.

Smart Voice Control: Gosund smart bulbs support voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant, just enjoy the convenience and comfort of automated lighting that you can control with your voice. Tell Alexa to turn off the lights on a cold winter night, you don’t need to get up.

Control from Anywhere at Anytime: With the free Gosund App, you can turn Gosund smart light bulbs on /off from anywhere, anytime. Also, Arranging multiple wifi bulbs in groups at one time is quite simple and practical.

