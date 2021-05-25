Today, Moshi is out with the most recent accessory in its lineup of stylish Apple chargers. Arriving with much of the fabric-wrapped design that we’ve come to expect from the brand, the upcoming release delivers dual 15W charging pads in a streamlined design alongside the addition of an optional Apple Watch dock to complete the nightstand setup. Head below for all of the details on the new Moshi Sette Q charging station.

Moshi Sette Q debuts with stylish design

The latest accessory to expand the Moshi stable enters as the new Sette Q, a new charging station capable of wirelessly refueling two devices at once. With a feature set that blends an approachable design with the power to back it up, there appears to be quite a bit to like here with the brand’s latest release.

The fabric-wrapped accessory notably sports two surfaces for you to charge smartphones, wireless earbuds, and other devices at up to 15W each. Each one has a non-slip surface ring along the top to help find the right position and keep everything in place once set down on Moshi Sette Q.

That’s alongside the upcoming Flekto accessory that further sets the Moshi Sette Q apart from the competition. In a similar fashion to what we’ve seen from Nomad with its popular Basestation releases, the accessory makes up for the charging station’s lack of a dedicated way to refuel your Apple Watch alongside two other devices.

Though much sleeker than other options on the market, Flekto sports a streamlined design that plugs right into the USB-A port on the front of Moshi Sette Q, or any other charging port for that matter. Sporting MFi certification alongside an aluminum build that folds down when not in use, it has a short USB cable that makes it flexible enough to pair directly with the new Moshi release, as well as additional chargers.

Launching in the coming months

Those looking to bring Moshi Sette Q to their setups will pay $89.99 for the charging station alone. Stepping up to $99.99 bundles in a wall charger capable of powering the dual 15W pads, while the Flekto accessory sells for an additional $49.95.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With no shortage of premium charging solutions hitting the market these days, Moshi’s hoping that pairing its signature design with the specs to back it up will make its new SetteQ and Flekto a hit. While I don’t see this being as popular with Apple users since iPhones can only take advantage of 7.5W speeds, families who rock a variety of devices will likely find this to be a jack of all trades accessory for the nightstand or family room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!