TicWatch’s Pro Wear OS Smartwatch falls to new Amazon low of $130 (Save 35%)

-
AmazonFitness TrackerMobvoi
Reg. $200 $130

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch for $129.99 shipped. Down from the usual $200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings, is $20 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low. Featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the TicWatch Pro arrives with up to 30-day battery life and onboard access to Google Assistant. And because we’re talking about a smartwatch, you’ll find the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality for keeping tabs on runs. Over 2,600 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Go with something a bit more rugged to save even more cash compared to the lead deal. The TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch still brings Wear OS to your wrist, but enters with a more affordable $40 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance to provide a better wearable for those who are mainly in the market for an exercise companion.

Then don’t forget about all of the other hardware discounts currently up for the taking in our Android guide. This morning saw the entire lineup of Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21 devices go on sale, with as much as $200 in savings across the board. That’s alongside the best price in months on the Galaxy Note 20/Ultra handsets for those who find S Pen support to be a compelling addition.

TicWatch Pro Wear OS Smartwatch features:

TicWatch Pro is packed with sensors so that your health and fitness data is measured accurately. 2-30 days on a single charge is achieved by Layered Display technology and two functioning modes. Smart Mode will get you 2 days of battery life and Essential Mode will net 30 days of battery life. If auto-switch to Essential Mode is turned on, then 5 days of battery life is possible.

