Today we’re getting a look at the latest batch of upcoming iPhone and Android accessories from Anker. With a collection of releases to look forward to, there is notably a new MagSafe-compatible power bank on the horizon alongside a 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 dock designed for the latest Macs, Soundcore earbuds, solar panels, and other off-grid gear. Head below for all of the details.

Anker has a new MagSafe power bank in the works

Headlining all of the upcoming Anker accessories is the latest MagSafe-compatible accessory. Earlier in the year we got a first look at the PowerCore Magnetic 5K, which arrived as one of the first accessories that paired Apple’s new magnetic wireless charging spec with a compact, power bank design. Now it looks like Anker has plans for a predecessor, as a new version is finally arriving.

The new PowerCore Magnetic power bank arrives with much of the same MagSafe compatibility found in the existing model, with a 7.5W output to iPhone 12 series devices. But where things are refreshed is the design, which ditches the thicker form factor in favor of a more flat design that’ll take up more space on the back of your handset. That size difference brings the expected internal batter up to 10,000mAh, with a 12W USB-C output being able to charger additional devices as well. There’s no confirmed pricing as of now, but expected it to land around $52.

New Thunderbolt 4 dock on the way

As for the other new Anker accessories due out later this year, there will be a PowerExpand Elite 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock that was first teased alongside the brand’s new PowerConf C300 back in April. This one delivers a slim design similar to the Thunder 4 dock we already reviewed with 90W power output, support for up to 8K displays, and a myriad of ports ranging from two HDMI outputs to USB-A and more. Pricing is expected to land at around $300.

Anker goes off-grid this fall

For those looking to go off-grid, be it for camping or other outdoor adventures, Anker is also going to be expanding its lineup of popular portable power stations with a new PowerHouse III 1200. This one is slated to arrive come winter and enters with a 1200Wh battery alongside three AC outlets, four USB-A slots, and a car socket. No pricing has been given yet.

There will also be a new PowerSolar 3-Port 100W to go alongside it, which arrives as the latest solar charger from Anker. With a fold-out design, this accessory packs a built-in stand for lining things up directly with the sun, and can provide up to 100W of DC power. There’s also a 15W USB-C port and 12W USB-C output to complete the package. It’s expected to launch at around $300.

New Soundcore earbuds on the way as well

And last up, the Anker Soundcore lineup is also getting two new entries with the latest pairs of true wireless earbuds. First up, there’s the Soundcore Liberty Neo 2 that debut with up to 40-hour battery life alongside IPX7 water-resistance, which makes them ideal for tagging along on workouts and the like. These will retail for around $50 and are joined by a higher-end pair.





Those would be Soundcore Life P3 at $90, which step up to include active noise cancellation. That’s on top of up to 35-hour battery life, IPX5 water-resistance, and much of the same USB-C charging found on the other new pair.

9to5Toys’ Take

With a variety of new accessories on the horizon, Anker is positioning its lineup for the second half of the year to be as strong as they come. While I’m personally keeping my eye on the new MagSafe power bank, Anker has plenty more in store for iPhone and Android users overall.

